The protesters that make up Algeria’s ongoing Hirak Movement had already announced that they would be boycotting the presidential election held on December 12. In the town of Béjaïa, however, protesters went a step further and prevented polling stations from even opening. The rallying cry across Algeria has been "I won’t twelve-twelve!” – the original in French is “Je ne douzedouzerai pas”, in reference to the date of the presidential election held on December 12.





Tents were pitched so that protesters could spend all night out in the streets.





Our Observer took this photo.

Protesters have been out demonstrating in Béjaïa, a town located 220 kilometres to the east of Algiers, since December 11, the day before the vote. Demonstrators opposed to the election filled the streets, chanting “No election with the thieves!". When night fell, the protesters transformed the event into a sit-in, playing music and thereby giving it a festive atmosphere.

The protests continued into voting day on Thursday. Early in the morning, videos started appearing on social media showing protesters destroying ballot boxes and scattering votes like confetti.







The Hirak Movement had immediately rejected the announcement on October 5 by the interim Algerian president that elections would be held. Of the five candidates, three were former ministers and a fourth formerly served as Prime Minister. As such, this was an affront to protestors, who continue to demand a shake-up of the entire political elite. On Thursday, demonstrations were held all over the country, especially in the capital, Algiers. In Béjaïa, protests had already been going on for several days.