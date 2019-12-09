The White Island volcano in the north of New Zealand suddenly erupted on Monday 9 December in the early afternoon, sending plumes of ash, steam and rocks in the air, while up to 50 people were visiting the island. Twenty-three people were rescued by boat, five of them later dying of their injuries.



Up to two dozen people remain unaccounted for. The New Zealand police say that there are no “signs of life” on the island, and don’t believe that there are any further survivors. Amateur images taken by tourists fleeing the island show the volcano erupting.



