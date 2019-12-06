Colombian models strutted the runway on Monday in the capital Bogotá wearing clothes designed by former members of the guerrilla movement FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia). Some of the models were former fighters themselves, and carried signs with strident political messages: "Fashion is a political act", and "Not one more child should go to war".

The fashion show was called 'From War to PAZarela' - a play on the Spanish words for catwalk, 'pasarela', and peace, 'paz'. The event opened a fair celebrating peace and reconciliation, running until December 13 in Colombia’s Congress.



En el marco de la Feria por la Paz y la Reconciliación que se adelanta en el Congreso de la República, se realizó la "#PAZarela" con diseños de la cooperativa Tejpaz, del ETCR de Icononzo (Tolima). #FrutosDeLaPaz pic.twitter.com/ln1EvCMX1y Reincorporación FARC (@CNRFARC) December 2, 2019

The ‘Fair for Peace and Reconciliation’ started on December 2 in Colombia’s Congress, and will run until December 13. Source: Reincorporación FARC, Twitter

It was organised by ECOMUN (Common Social Economies), an organisation launched by the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force, a political party created as a successor to FARC after FARC struck a peace deal with the Colombian government in 2016.



ECOMUN works to reintegrate former guerrilla fighters into society, providing grants for education and work training and fostering reconciliation between fighters and victims of the 52-year-long conflict.





La moda también es un acto político, así fue la #PAZarela hoy en el Congreso de la República, con ropa hecha por exguerrilleras y exguerilleros de las FARC-EP.



Seguimos #FirmesConLaPaz ???????????? pic.twitter.com/EghIdaMbln FARC (@PartidoFARC) December 2, 2019

“Fashion is political too”. Source: FARC, Twitter

One organisation that is a part of ECOMUN is the Weaving Peace Cooperative ['Cooperativa Tejiendo Paz'], which has worked with former fighters in Colombia’s mountainous Icononzo region. The Weaving Peace Cooperative has trained 14 former combatants in fashion and design, from sewing to business skills.