Post by Maggdann Moussoukoro Mbaye Doumbouya (translated from French): "Unfortunately, this is happening in some Koranic schools in rural areas in my home country of Senegal. This is currently making headlines. Gendarmes found these young children who had their feet chained up by the head teacher at their Koranic school. Some heartless Senegalese morons will go as far as defending such acts in the name of religion, under the pretext that homosexuality is even worse. "



Locals first spotted the little boy in chains on November 22 in the streets of Ndiagne village, in the Louga region, 180 kilometres northeast of the capital, Dakar. When the photo was posted online, it caused an uproar.A court in Senegal handed down a two-year suspended prison sentence to head teacher Cheikhouna Guèye, who was found guilty of chaining up the boy to keep him from running away. The child’s parents were also taken into police custody.Powerful Muslim brotherhoods have far-reaching influence in Senegal and there are Koranic schools on every corner; their students are known as talibés.Parents in rural areas often entrust their children to Koranic teachers, who are expected to provide a general education in addition to Koranic studies. But in reality, many of these children end up begging in the streets. Human rights organisations have frequently decried these abusive conditions, but often to no avail.