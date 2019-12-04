Destruction in the Boribana neighbourhood in the Attécoubé commune after bulldozers destroyed multiple houses.

Photo taken by our Observer Lookman.

Residents of Boribana are still looking through the rubble for their belongings, four days after bulldozers demolished part of Boribana, one of the biggest slums in Ivory Coast's capital Abidjan. On 29 November, a large swath of Boribana, which has a population of nearly 60,000, was destroyed.The Ivorian government decided to demolish the shanty town in order to build a fourth bridge in the area, situated on the shores of Ebrié Lagoon. The proposed 1.4 km-long bridge would link the Plateau, a business district, with Yopougon, the largest communes in the capital's suburbs, which has 5 million residents. The plans aim to relieve congestion in the north of the city.