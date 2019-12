You may have seen a viral video that showed a white beluga whale catching a rugby ball thrown from a boat off the coast of Norway. Many people online loved how enthusiastically the whale seemed to play fetch with the people onboard.



We spoke to animal welfare expert and cetacean specialist Dr Isabella Clegg to ask if this behaviour was normal for a whale, and where the whale came from.



It turns out that playing with this whale could actually cause it harm.



Find out more in our weekly show: