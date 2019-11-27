Controversy has broken out in Lebanon after a journalist posted a video on November 16 showing Syrian refugees lining up in front of a cash machine to withdraw money. Published at a time when the country is going through a liquidity crisis that means many Lebanese people are not getting their salaries, the video immediately sparked controversy online, with many people accusing the journalist of wanting to stir up anti-Syrian sentiment.



Freelance journalist Zahra Fardoon posted this video on her Facebook page "Zahra Cam" with this caption: "a queue of Syrians who, one by one, are withdrawing money from the cash machine on Zahlé-Baalbek Road… in the midst of an uprising by the Lebanese people, who are not getting paid their salaries, and while banks are shutting down in the midst of this economic crisis".







In the three-minute video, Fardoon says, “I was walking along Baalbek Street when I came across this scene. I couldn’t help but stop: it was a queue of our Syrian migrant brothers.” She asks them what they are doing and one of them says they are withdrawing “Nations” money.



Fardoon then goes to the front of the line where she films a man who is withdrawing four or five bills of 100,000 Lebanese pounds each [Editor’s note: 100,000 Lebanese pounds is worth about €60].



She tells him: "You're lucky! It’s been a while since I’ve seen that! You're getting pounds out and not dollars? It's from the United Nations?” [Editor’s note: Both currencies are used in Lebanon].



Then a Lebanese man walking by interrupts, saying: “We're not getting anything. We're not even getting our salaries.”

Why is this video problematic?

Fardoon published this video in the midst of a devaluation crisis in Lebanon. Even withdrawals in Lebanese pounds are being strictly limited by banks. In a statement, the Association of Lebanon’s Banks said that people aren’t allowed to withdraw more than 1,000 dollars [Editor’s note: equivalent to €903] in local currency each week, in an attempt to prevent people from emptying their savings accounts.



In reality, many banks allow withdrawals of $500 or less. There are also strict limits on sending and receiving money from abroad, a particular challenge in a country where many people are reliant on remittances from family overseas.



>> Read on the Observers: Video shows Lebanese bankers refusing local money amid economic crisis



