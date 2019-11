Doctors and nurses protest over the disappearance of the leader of their union, Dr. Peter Magombeyi, in Harare, Zimbabwe on September 16, 2019. Magombeyi reappeared September 19, after five days during which union members say he was abducted and tortured.

This video, published by Human Rights Watch’s Southern Africa Director, shows women giving birth on the floor of an apartment in a suburb outside the capital. Video: Dewa Mavhinga.

Zimbabwe’s health sector, once regarded as one of the best in Africa , is collapsing. Doctors in public hospitals have been on strike since September 3, the second time in less than a year, to demand salary increases in response to soaring living costs (Zimbabwe’s inflation rate is currently one of the highest in the world ).The government said last month it had doubled doctors’ salaries, but doctors responded that this was inadequate, as it would only increase their monthly salary to around 2,000 Zimbabwe dollars (€118). On November 8, the government fired 211 of the 1,800 doctors on strike.The FRANCE 24 Observers reached out to Health Minister Obadiah Moyo, who did not respond for comment.Patients are being turned away from hospitals because there are no doctors to treat them. Millions of people lack private health insurance and are unable to afford care in private clinics. In Zimbabwe, children under the age of five receive basic free treatment at public hospitals. Everyone else must pay for their treatment.In response, citizens have been mobilising to fill the hole in the healthcare system. Since nurses and midwives are also currently on strike, one 72-year-old woman became a local hero after opening up her apartment to help deliver over 100 babies.