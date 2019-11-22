Doctors and nurses protest over the disappearance of the leader of their union, Dr. Peter Magombeyi, in Harare, Zimbabwe on September 16, 2019. Magombeyi reappeared September 19, after five days during which union members say he was abducted and tortured.

This video, published by Human Rights Watch’s Southern Africa Director, shows women giving birth on the floor of an apartment in a suburb outside the capital. Video: Dewa Mavhinga.