Striking photos offering an aerial view of protesters gathering in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square started circulating online after a new wave of demonstrations in Iraq November 17. These photos were taken from a building overlooking the square known as the “Turkish Restaurant”, which has become the unlikely but strategic headquarters for protesters.



“This is Mount Uhud!” proclaimed Baghdad’s protesters, thus baptising the building that has become their fortress. The façade of the building is draped with banners detailing the protester’s demands.





The tweet above translates as: "The symbol of the revolution on October 25, the Turkish restaurant, displays important banners."

The name Mount Uhud refers to a battle carried out by the first Muslims in 625 AD. Heba Assem, a 26-year-old protester who knows the site well, explained why the protesters chose that name:

The Muslims actually lost this battle because, instead of holding their position on Mount Uhud, they disobeyed orders and went to loot the battlefield. But the lesson that we take from this story is that we need to hold our position at the “Turkish Restaurant” and refuse to give it up for any reason.





The protesters once again protested in Tahrir square on Sunday, November 17, in Baghdad. This video was filmed from the Turkish Restaurant.