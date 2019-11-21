Since November 16, Iranians have been protesting around the country in response to a sudden announcement of a substantial increase in gasoline/petrol prices. The government responded with violent tactics to repress the protests and by cutting off near-total access to the internet. As such, it has proven extremely difficult for journalists to report on the situation from outside the country. An estimated 64 percent of Iranians are active internet users, which is about 50 million people.
The FRANCE 24 Observers Persian Editor Ershad Alijani appeared on France 24 English today to describe the consequences of the countrywide internet shutdown.
According to the human rights organisation Amnesty International, at least 106 people were killed during the protests, and "the real death toll may be much higher, with some reports suggesting as many as 200 have been killed."
Watch The Observers explain the situation on FRANCE 24 below:
