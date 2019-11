Dear India,



If you dont intervene to make the Foreigners Tribunal judicious, 👇this could be your Auschwitz for your citizens! #DetentionCentre #NRCassam #ForeignersTribunal pic.twitter.com/MilUQMChA5 Abdul Kalam Azad (@abdulkazad) September 2, 2019

This video, tweeted on September 2 by Abdul Kalam Azad and filmed by a fellow activist, shows the construction of India’s first and largest detention centre for illegal immigrants, located in the Goalpara district of Assam.



This is not the first time Bengali-speaking residents in Assam have been targeted. In 1997, India’s Election Commission This is not the first time Bengali-speaking residents in Assam have been targeted. In 1997, India’s Election Commission identified around 230,000 Assam residents as “doubtful voters”, taking away their voting rights and citizenship. Some of those people were sent to detention centres until they could prove their citizenship in quasi-judicial courts called Foreigners’ Tribunals.

The National Register of Citizens (NRC) was created in 1951 to determine which residents of the newly created Indian state of Assam had been born in the state, and were therefore Indian citizens, and which were migrants from neighbouring East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).India’s current ruling party, the Hindu nationalist BJP, announced plans in 2015 to update the NRC, excluding anyone who could not prove that their family had been in Assam before the creation of Bangladesh in 1971. When the final list was announced August 31, over 1.9 million Assam residents had been stripped of their Indian citizenship. Appeals are expected to start in December.Since its creation, the NRC has applied only to the state of Assam. But Home Minister Amit Shah announced on November 20 that the NRC would be implemented nationwide, after having vowed that all illegal immigrants in India would be deported.Critics say Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP party is updating the NRC as a means to target the country's Muslim minority and to further stoke anti-Muslim sentiment in the country. The government has denied allegations that the NRC is biased against a particular religion, arguing that in Assam, both Hindus and Muslims have been left off the list.The government is currently building the first of at least 10 more detention centres to hold “illegal foreigners” in Assam. The centre under construction in the video below is located in the Goalpara district of Assam and will be India's first and largest detention center for illegal immigrants.