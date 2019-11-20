Volunteers Rehna Sultana and Salma Hussain write down details of people in Sontoli, Assam, who need vehicles to attend their NRC hearings. (Photo: Mushirul Islam)



People in rural areas often get less than 24 hours’ notice to attend a hearing at a tribunal that could be 400, 500 kilometres away. One of them was Rejjak Ali’s family from the Pathelipara village. Rejjak is a poor and marginalised farmer who works on other people’s land. Rejjak and a few of his family members were given notice one afternoon to attend an NRC hearing 400 kilometres away - the next morning.



Farmers like Rejjak earn 300 to 400 rupees a day (€4 to €5). The cost of transportation has risen significantly because of sudden high demand. Even using public transportation during normal traffic would cost Rejjak and his family 4,000 to 5,000 rupees (€50 to €60), which is not affordable for a man like Rejjak.





Azad and other volunteers raised money door-to-door to cover the costs. They are planning to resume the trips in December when the appeals process begins.

Volunteer Ashraful Hussain (right) raised money from local doctors and professors to organize transportation for marginalised families to NRC hearings. Amuruddin (left) lives in the Khongra village and lost his land multiple times to erosion. Now a day labourer, Amuruddin was given less than 24 hours’ notice to appear at an NRC hearing in Sivasagar, around 430 kilometres away. (Photo: Abdul Kalam Azad)

Sunday was a day of panic in some parts of Assam. People sold cows, goats and jewellery to hire vehicles and set off for NRC hearing in towns around 300-400kms away. Read this to know what unfolded. https://t.co/a7wycjuiyi Abhishek Saha (@saha_abhi1990) August 5, 2019

The Indian Express journalist Abhishek Saha covered the villagers's panic in August 2019.



As of August 2019, over 60,000 Assam residents were declared foreigners ex parte because they didn't show up to court, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.