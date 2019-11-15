Since September, the two 36-year-olds from Béjaïa, a city east of Algiers, have been following their dreams of visiting their country by bike. They both quit their respective jobs to go on this journey.A team with a truck is following them to help transport camping material and repair their bikes if needed. The two cyclists are aiming to complete a total distance of 7,000 kilometres, divided into 70 different steps.On the road, they've been filming landscapes, cities and people they meet. They're also planting a tree at each stop with the help of residents, local NGOs or schools.In this week's show, Achour Aghroud and Imad Idjennadene explain the reasons behind their trip around Algeria.