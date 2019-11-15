After some of their classmates were killed by armed bandits, a group of students from Jomo Kenyatta University near Nairobi gathered on November 11 to protest the police’s failure to quell rising insecurity on campus and its environs. However, to their horror, police moved in and violently dispersed the anti-violence protest. One video showing police officers beating up a student has become a symbol for students’ claims that those meant to be protecting them are actually doing the opposite.



The 22-second video shows a student wearing a red T-shirt lying on the ground as four police officers surround him, hitting him repeatedly with batons and kicking him in the head. Finally, the officers stop to arrest the student and drag him out of the camera’s view.





This is how the guys tasked with ensuring security in Juja are beating up innocent JKUAT students for protesting over insecurity. @NPSOfficial_KE @DCI_Kenya @IPOA_KE#jkuat pic.twitter.com/VfvYtaqfGz Ian Duncan (@IanDuncan__) November 11, 2019

Allan Omondi, the student in the video, was taking part in protests against the mounting insecurity in the area around Jomo Kenyatta University, a university specialising in agriculture and technology located in Juja, in the northeast of the Kenyan capital. Over the past few weeks, students have been killed during robberies carried out by armed bandits.



The students, who say that the police aren’t doing enough to secure the area around their campus, blocked a highway on November 11 before being dispersed by the police. Local residents, frustrated by the blocked road, also participated in breaking up the protests and specifically went after student protesters, according to Kenyan media.



Some clashes took place on the grounds of Jomo Kenyatta University. The video of the student being beaten up was filmed just a few metres off campus. Online, many people have been commenting on this video using the hashtag #StopPoliceBrutality, which has been trending in Kenya since the incident.



