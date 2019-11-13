A viral video showing a white beluga whale playing fetch with a boat may not be as cute as it seems. The video was originally posted on Facebook on November 6 before being shared on other social media like Twitter. It was posted on Facebook by Alon Kowen, who captioned it, ‘Beluga Whale celebrating the Springboks victory’, in reference to South Africa’s recent victory over England at this year’s Rugby World Cup. The video quickly went viral, reaching over 2.4 million views, with some people calling the animal the ‘rugby-playing whale’, and many making jokes about how the whale plays better than the England players.





It begins with a beluga whale approaching a boat with a rugby ball carried carefully in its mouth. A man leans over the side of the boat, takes the ball from the whale’s mouth, and throws it back into the sea. The camera pans to show the whale swimming underwater to retrieve the ball and bring it back to the boat.

It’s another in a long line of viral videos showing an animal with unusual or even humanlike behaviour – but it doesn’t tell the whole story.



The whale in the video is actually already well-known: it’s Hvaldimir, a beluga whale presumed escaped from a Russian military facility. He turned up in the waters off the fishing village of Tufjord, on an island at the northern tip of Norway in April this year. He had a harness attached to his body labelled with the words, ‘Equipment of St Petersburg’, and harassed fishermen’s boats by approaching them and tugging on straps and ropes hanging off the sides. Cetacean experts eventually managed to undo the harness, and have been tracking the whale’s movements ever since.









Escaped from Russian military programme

Researchers believe that the whale was formerly trained at a Russian military facility (hence his name, chosen through a Norwegian public poll – ‘hval’ is Norwegian for whale, and ‘dimir’ refers to Russian President Vladimir Putin). Marine animals are used in military programmes across the world and can be trained to find and retrieve lost equipment, detect mines or find intruders or divers.

The whale captured the attention of the public, particularly due to his friendly and tame nature. From Tufjord, Hvaldimir followed a boat south to the harbour of Hammerfest on April 30th, and he has stayed in that port ever since.

The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries set up the Hvaldimir Foundation, a group of people monitoring and feeding Hvaldimir on a regular basis. But if Hvaldimir was previously kept in captivity, that means he depends on human interaction and will have difficulty re-adapting to living in the wild. This is why videos that show him interacting with tourists or passing boats aren’t as positive as they seem: these interactions only serve to deepen his dependence on humans and even put him in harm’s way.