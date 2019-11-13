

WARNING: READERS MAY FIND SOME OF THE FOLLOWING IMAGES SHOCKING



On Monday afternoon, a group of protesters began arguing with a 57-year-old man wearing a green T-shirt. Suddenly, as shown in the videos below, an unidentified man from the group doused the man in green with flammable liquid and set him on fire.

These screengrabs were taken from a video showing an unidentified protester dousing the man in green in flammable liquid. The protester then holds a lighter up to his chest and ignites it. The man in green catches fire and moves back, fighting against it.



The red dot shows where the first video was filmed (coordinates: 22.425908, 114.231213).



These screen grabs, taken from the second video, show the group of protestors who had an altercation with the man in a green shirt.



Victim burned on almost a third of his body

The image on the left shows the man in the blue helmet cleaning up Leung’s wounds.

This is the prelude. The old man attacking protestors. pic.twitter.com/mHM04Wo3Fg Rex (@rexshum) November 11, 2019 "This is the prelude. The old man attacking protesters," reads this tweet. The footage was shot inside Ma On Shan station. Leung is recognisable from his green shirt.

These photos were posted on the news site HK01



Violence and vandalism

So tonight @ezracheungtoto and I went out to Tin Shui Wai, expecting a round two after confrontations there earlier in the day. Instead we got a pack of maybe 100 young protesters who wandered the neighborhood vandalizing all things MTR for 3 hours. pic.twitter.com/ZtIeCjljPe Paul Mozur 孟建国 (@paulmozur) November 11, 2019

In a series of tweets, this New York Times journalist shows how protesters vandalised property belonging to the Mass Transit Railway (MTR).

A protester just came down the street w a chainsaw revving, walking toward where police are stationed— a group of protesters stopped him, convinced him to put it down, turn it off and encircled him in a huge hug pic.twitter.com/FNdUQ454yj Rosalind Adams (@RosalindZAdams) November 12, 2019

In the video above published on Twitter by journalist Rosalind Adams, a protester walks towards a group of police while carrying a chainsaw.

