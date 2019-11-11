Qd on porte le voile par pudeur 😂😂

On ne doit pas avoir la même définition de ce mot 😡 pic.twitter.com/bVB1TGsGcx ⚡️Ladyrottweiller⚡️ (@Ladyrotweiller) August 28, 2016

The Tweet above translates to: “When you wear the veil because of modesty ???????? We must not have the same definition of the word ????”

Quand tu as une micro jupe fendue jusqu'au fesses, il est essentiel de porter le voile. #ReligionDeTarés pic.twitter.com/JWKH1oO7uT Tête de nœud 🇫🇷 (@noeud) April 17, 2016

The Tweet above translates to: “When you have a micro skirt split up to your butt, it is essential to wear the veil. #ReligionofNutJobs”

The original image, published by Reuters, shows the woman wearing trousers at a fashion show in Istanbul in 2008. Image credit: Reuters