Qd on porte le voile par pudeur 😂😂

On ne doit pas avoir la même définition de ce mot 😡 pic.twitter.com/bVB1TGsGcx ⚡️Ladyrottweiller⚡️ (@Ladyrotweiller) August 28, 2016

The Tweet above translates to: “When you wear the veil because of modesty ???????? We must not have the same definition of the word ????”

Quand tu as une micro jupe fendue jusqu'au fesses, il est essentiel de porter le voile. #ReligionDeTarés pic.twitter.com/JWKH1oO7uT Tête de nœud 🇫🇷 (@noeud) April 17, 2016

The Tweet above translates to: “When you have a micro skirt split up to your butt, it is essential to wear the veil. #ReligionofNutJobs”

The original image, published by Reuters, shows the woman wearing trousers at a fashion show in Istanbul in 2008. Image credit: Reuters

The photo recently resurfaced on social media in France.Social media users ridiculed the woman for the apparent contradictions in her “modest” clothing choices, made derogatory comments about Islam and the headscarf, and shamed her for the way she practises Islam.The same image of that woman has been circulating on social media since 2013 with similar captions.A reverse image search (click here for a how-to guide) reveals the photo was originally taken for the global news organisation Reuters. The photo is accompanied by the caption, “Attendees sit as they wait for the 2008 spring and summer creation to be presented by the Islamic style fashion house of Tekbir during a fashion show in Istanbul.” In the photo, the woman in question is wearing jeans.