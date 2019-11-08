On social media, people expressed shock and outrage over Mateyan’s killing. Some Chadians spoke out against the culture of impunity surrounding the security forces. One local journalist, who asked to remain anonymous, explained:

This is the second time that Kabadi’s security detail has been involved in this kind of incident. Back in July 2018, security forces shot a man under similar circumstances. The man was hospitalised but, thankfully, he survived his injuries. Usually, soldiers only have the right to shoot if the president of the National Assembly’s life is in danger. But Bonheur wasn’t in any way a danger to the convoy.

In a statement published on November 5, the president of the National Assembly, who is a member of the ruling party the Patriotic Salvation Movement ['Mouvement patriotique pour le salut' or 'MPS' in French] admitted that his security detail had "in an attempt to clear a path caused the death of a citizen by gunshot wounds". Kabadi said he "regretted the death” of a fellow citizen and extended his condolences to Mateyan’s friends and family.



L'Assemblée nationale du Tchad réagit après la mort à fleur d'âge du citoyen Matebaye Mayanel Bonheur dans la l'après midi du 04 Novembre en plein N'djaména. pic.twitter.com/xyAbRDt4F5 Mustapha Youssouf Ramadan???????????????? (@Moustap53365195) November 6, 2019

Twitter user Mustapha Youssouf Ramadan tweeted (in French): Chad’s National Assembly reacts to the death of Matebaye Mayanel Bonheur [sic] in the prime of his life on the afternoon of November 4 in the middle of N'djaména.

Even though members of Kabadi’s security detail were arrested, Béasngar doesn’t think they will be held accountable for their actions. The journalist who spoke to the FRANCE 24 Observers team added: "We’re talking about soldiers here who have protection. They will simply pretend to punish them.”

"If we aren’t able to establish who fired the shot, the National Assembly will be considered responsible, the public prosecutor told French news agency Agence-France Presse. That’s what happened with the previous incident involving Kabadi’s bodyguards. That was settled amicably by the National Assembly in July 2018.