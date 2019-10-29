In Algeria, protestant churches are governed by a February 2006 law “establishing the conditions and regulating the activities of non-Muslim places of worship”. This ruling stipulated that non-Muslim religious groups can only operate with the authorisation of the National Commission of Religious Organisations, which is part of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.



However, the president of the Protestant Church in Algeria, Salaheddine Chalah, says that this law is actually used to make life difficult for protestants.

Since July 2018, authorities have shut down 13 churches in Kabylia-- five in Béjaïa and eight in Tizi Ouzou. The most recent wave of closures began about two weeks ago.

Since 2006, the authorities have made several threats to close our places of worship, under the pretext that the buildings aren’t up to code. We’ve done work on the buildings to meet these security standards, such as making sure that there are no visible electric cables and installing fire extinguishers. One church in Oran was shut down last year but then opened again six months later after work had been done on the building.



We’ve never managed to get authorisation from the National Commission of Religious Organisations even though we’ve taken all of the necessary steps.





Demonstrators gathered on October 13 in Tizi Ouzou to protest against the closure of churches in Algeria and the 2006 law governing churches, which they believe is being used to bully the Protestant religious community.

It’s less about enforcing the law and more about trying to divide people at a sensitive time [Editor’s note: Since February, widespread protests have swept Algeria, leading to the resignation of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika on April 2.] The authorities are only shutting down Protestant churches, probably because the congregations of these churches are almost exclusively Algerian, unlike other churches, and we aren’t afraid to express our religious beliefs.