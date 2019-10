Church closures aren’t the only clampdown on Algeria’s Protestant community. Some protestants have also been prosecuted for proselytising, which is banned under the 2006 law.



Karima Dirèche, a researcher for CNRS, the largest governmental research organisation in France, has studied evangelical networks across North Africa:

The state uses a church’s failure to meet building codes or get authorisation from the National Commission of Religious Organisations as an opportunity to shut it down.



However, it is important to look at this issue in light of Algeria’s current political context. For the authorities, there is a strategic benefit to sowing discord amongst Algerians by focusing public attention on protestants and the Berber minority. It’s a classic strategy for a regime to try to divide the population. The Protestant community is the perfect target for that aim.



They aren’t the only target, however. The authorities have made a habit of harassing any group that falls outside of their definition of societal norms.



One reason that Protestant churches [especially evangelical ones] have become such a target is because their members make very public displays of their faith. Other churches, which have long-established roots in Algeria, such as the Catholic church, hold fewer services and don’t really evangelize-- and haven’t for a long time. Some of them don’t even accept converts.



However, evangelical churches, like the ones that were shut down, are founded on the ideas of proselytizing and preaching. Actually, one of the reasons that these new evangelical churches have been able to associate so closely with the historic Algerian Protestant church is because they tend to recruit so many new members. However, while the 2006 law upholds a person’s right to convert to another religion, it bans proselytism.



Algerian Muslims who convert to evangelical Christianity tend to be drawn by the strong sense of community amongst the congregation as well as the possibility of an alternative model for society that the church offers.



Algerian society has really opened up in terms of religious diversity. While the government still discriminates against Christians, there isn’t violence between religious communities.