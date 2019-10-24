My neighbourhood was underwater. The flooding didn’t spare the Kintambo or Bandalungwa neighbourhoods [near where I live]. When I filmed this video, I was on the Boulevard du 30 Juin, Kinshasa’s main road, which leads to the town centre and Gombe. I filmed the streets from my car. The water came up to higher than the wheels on cars, up to my hips. It was biblical. If that’s what it was like in the posh parts of town, imagine the situation for those in the poorer areas. Some of them couldn’t even sleep at home. There is no truly effective sewerage and sanitation in Kinshasa.

Monsieur @JPKambila que dites vous des inondations qui nous tuent après chaque pluie dans #Kinshasa ? Est-ce aussi l'oeuvre du @pprdofficiel ? pic.twitter.com/TGVHg3CRuw Eloge Mwandwe (@elogemwandwe) October 22, 2019

The caption reads: "Every time it rains, there is a flood which kills people."



Forte pluie à #Kinshasa ; plusieurs dégâts ; je compatis avec les familles victimes d’inondations dont je fais partie.



Je constate aussi que certains ont enfin compris que lorsqu’il pleut , et qu’il y’a inondations, il s’agit d’une réalité de la nature , et non #JOSEPH_KABILA . pic.twitter.com/HwaoZ137IE NZIMBI BARBARA (@BNzimbi) October 22, 2019

The caption reads: "Heavy rain in Kinshasa, a lot of damage. I sympathise with those who have also been victim to the flooding."

With a population of around 12 million inhabitants, Kinshasa is growing exponentially, but does not have an up-to-date land register, which is a record of who owns which land. Some of the city’s population are therefore living in zones that are liable to flooding, where construction should not be permitted.