It’s been seven weeks that the schools have been closed. The ones which want to stay open whatever the cost come under fire. We have made sacrifices to pay for the girls’ education, to prepare for the new school year, and they’re still at home. We’ll never get this money back. The state has lost all control: the streets aren’t safe, protesters have put up barricades at each crossroads.

A nursery school in Pétion-Ville forced to close its doors in response to pressure from protesters. (Photo: Edine Célestin.)



Edine Célestin is a photojournalist and mother of two girls, one in primary school and one in nursery, in Port-au-Prince. She told us she feels helpless.