Caption: "An atmosphere of frustration and anger."



Caption: "Seventh week of protests in Haiti. The people are demanding the resignation of President Jovenel [Moïse]. Everywhere people are revolting against corruption, austerity and the political elite."



A protest movement demanding the resignation of president Jovenel Moïse, elected in February 2017, has shaken Haiti for several months. The demonstrations were exacerbated at the end of August because of a petrol shortage, paralysing daily activity across the country. One of the consequences: schools are shut.The start of a new school year was scheduled for September 9, but the vast majority of state and religious schools have now been closed for around a month and a half. Some stayed open for a short while, before being forced to close after pressure from protesters.Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General, said at the beginning of October that around two million children and young people, out of a population of around 11 million, had been left without any access to education At the moment, only a handful of schools are open.