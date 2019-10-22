A South African charity is helping children who have suffered sexual abuse prepare to testify in court by using a troupe of therapy dogs, dressed as judges, lawyers and other court officials.

In 2015, Top Dogs, an organisation that runs programmes using therapy dogs, teamed up with the Teddy Bear Foundation, a group that provides psychological and legal support to children who have suffered abuse, to start a new, innovative programme: a mock courtroom where dogs play the role of different court officials. The idea is to familiarise children with court proceedings in a fun, non-threatening environment before they are asked to testify against their abusers.

The programme is held on the second Saturday of each month at two places in Johannesburg: Krugersdorp Court and a mock courtroom at the Teddy Bear Foundation. Usually about 80 children take part in the programme each month and a group of 15 canine actors come along to represent the officials.



