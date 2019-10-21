The short film "The Immigrant" ("L'immigrant" in the French original) is based on the story of its writer and director, Mamadou Baillo Bah, who left Guinea in 2017, bound for Europe. Instead of the opportunities he had hoped for, Bah found himself imprisoned in Libya for several months, where he was tortured. Finally, in early 2018, he was repatriated to Guinea. He says he wants his film to help raise awareness amongst young people about the dangers of this migration route.

For the time being, only the trailer is online, but the France 24 Observers team had the opportunity to watch the full, 40-minute film.





Trailer for the film "The Immigrant."

"Mohamed, you are travelling, too? I’m so happy to be in the same group as you,” he says to one of the young men.

Soon after, armed smugglers force the young men to sit on the ground. Then, they have the young men climb into the back of a pick-up.

Suddenly, the armed smugglers execute one of the young men in front of everyone.





This screengrab shows the first scene in the film, when the smugglers make the young migrants strip.

The next scene goes back in time, showing the main character three months earlier when he started thinking about migrating to Europe.

His father was pressuring him to leave, by making comments such as, “All of your friends are in Europe and you’re stuck here.” The main character also meets a smuggler, who is played by writer and director Bah. The father eventually decides to sell off some family land to pay the smuggler, who asks for 20 million Guinean francs (equivalent to about €2,000).

Some people do try to dissuade the father and son. One says it is better to go to Europe with the right papers, while another says that it is better to invest in Guinea rather than waste money trying to reach Europe. Besides, “It’s not all rosy there anyway.”





During this scene, the main character speaks to a smuggler, played by writer and director Mamadou Baillo Bah (screengrab).







The main character’s father sells family land to pay for his son’s journey to Europe (screengrab).

