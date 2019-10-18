Cartel gunmen surrounded security forces in the city of Culiacan, northwest Mexico, on October 17, forcing them to release the son of jailed kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. His detention earlier on triggered gunfights and a prison break.

The France 24 Observers team has taken a look at the various videos shared on social media from the day’s violence.

The following video has more than 900 thousand views. It shows military personnel exchanging heavy fire with cartel gunmen.





#Nuevo: Versiones a través de whatsapp y radio, señalan que autoridades federales detuvieron a Iván Archivaldo Guzmán, hijo de “Él Chapo” Guzmán.



Los enfrentamientos siguen. pic.twitter.com/vsEiNhFFz5 Carlos Zúñiga Pérez (@Carloszup) October 17, 2019

Caption: “The clashes continue.”

The scene takes place around this location. What you see on Google Street View doesn’t seem much like what you see in the video, but that’s because the Street View images at the time of writing are from 2009. Several commercial buildings have been constructed since then, which we know because you can clearly see this restaurant and this other one in the video.

A reverse image search on screenshots from the video comes up with nothing earlier than October 17, so we can assume it was shot yesterday.



