On October 9, the Turkish military and its allies of the rebel Syrian National Army launched "Operation Peace Spring", a military offensive aimed at driving Kurdish forces out of northeast Syria. In the days following the offensive, several videos of extrajudicial killings carried out by the Syrian National Army appeared online. The France 24 Observers team checked these videos, some of which show actions that “may amount to a war crime,” according to the United Nations.

WARNING – THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES

The first video was shared on the messaging platform Telegram by Jarablous News on October 12 at 10:35am. Jarablous News shares information about the Syrian Islamist rebel group Ahrar al-Sharqiya, which is part of the Syrian National Army (SNA). The SNA is the new name for the Free Syrian Army, the group that rose up against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the beginning of the Syrian Revolution in 2011. Since 2017, it has been officially supported by Turkey, and Turkish forces take part in its military operations in northern Syria.

The video shows armed men with three prisoners. One of the prisoners wears a military uniform, while the other two are in civilian attire. They are next to the M4 road, which runs between Aleppo and Al-Hasakah, in northern Syria.

A second video was shared on the same Telegram channel later that afternoon. Posted at 4:17pm, it shows the man in uniform from the first video in the same location. Then, it shows the militia shooting one of the prisoners in civilian attire, who has his hands tied, a total of 25 times.

The two videos back-to-back, graphic imagery blurred by the France 24 Observers team.

The armed men in this video are from one of the brigades that make up Ahrar al-Sharqiya.

In a photo shared online, which shows two of the three prisoners who appear in the first video, you can see Abou Hatim Shaqra, one of the leaders of Ahrar al-Sharqiya, standing in the middle. According to the independent Syrian media outlet Euphrates Post, Hatim Shaqra committed numerous war crimes at the start of the Syrian revolution, between 2012 and 2013.