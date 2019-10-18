A worker hits a monkey’s head against a door frame (from 3:44 in the video above). © Cruelty Free International and SOKO Tierschutz



We also potentially discovered an even more serious crime – fraud. It appears the lab had an animal die, and they falsified the records to pretend it didn’t. We believe this to be the case because the number tattooed on the chest of one of the monkeys didn’t match the label on its cage. Our undercover worker asked colleagues about it, and they said, “That’s just how we do things here; it died, so we exchanged it.” That’s extremely dangerous because the death of this animal could be a side effect of the drug being tested! If it’s swept under the rug, it could corrupt the whole study.