A video broadcast on Iranian television claims to show a drone flying over a United States aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf. Some of the footage is false, and some is out of context. The FRANCE 24 Observers team analysed the video and separated fact from fiction.
You should generally be cautious about videos found on social media that show military operations. The video we take a look at, which dates back to April and was published by Iranian media, uses a dangerous mix of doctored and old footage, as we explain.
