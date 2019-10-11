This Iranian woman is crying, her dream comes true.She is one of the 3200 women who could buy the ticket for the match luckier than 1000s who could not get in the quota put by Iran's Football Federation. Azadi Stadium is kinda empty but the gov does not open more space for women. https://t.co/gbSbNq5xuc ERSHAD ALIJANI (@ErshadAlijani) October 10, 2019

A woman cries as she enters the stadium.

'When I entered the stadium, I couldn’t hold back the tears'

I didn’t think it would be that emotional. But when I entered the stadium through the main tunnel, when I heard women making all that noise – clapping, cheering and blowing vuvuzelas – and when I saw the green grass of the football field, I couldn’t hold back the tears. I cried and I stayed just there for 10 minutes. It was a dream come true. Many other women were like me, crying and not able to move. That moment was as sweet as the most delicious cookie that I ever tasted in my life.



Women fans at the October 10 World Cup qualifier in Tehran. Photo sent by our Observer Zahra.



Finally, I found the power to keep going and found a place to sit. Then the magic began. We supported the national team for every one of the 90 minutes. There were some touching moments. It was nice to see advertisements in the stadium for tampons and breast cancer awareness. Not only can we attend a football match, but they’re starting to acknowledge the realities of women’s lives. [Editor’s note: Iranian media seldom discuss menstruation.] I don’t know if the ads were just meant to impress FIFA or not.

Advertisements for a brand of tampons in the stadium. Photo sent by our Observer Zahra.



'No man did anything wrong to us'



It was also great to see the rections of men. Not just near the stadium, but all through the city on our way to the match when men saw us with flags etc, they smiled and congratulated us.



We’ve been told for years that stadiums are a bad place for women because of violence and impolite behaviour. But yesterday was one of the rare days that no man did anything wrong to us, not at the stadium or in the city. There’s no doubt that I’m going to go see the next match.