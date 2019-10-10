In the communities close to the border with Togo, many rotten tomatoes have been abandoned on the side of the road as there aren’t enough buyers. In Grand-Popo [Editor’s note: A coastal town in Benin located on the border with Togo], I visited one farmer’s garden where the tomatoes were just rotting on the vines because the Nigerian customers hadn’t come. He had taken out a loan for 3.5 million CFA francs [Editor’s note: equivalent to €5,400] to buy seeds and fertiliser for the season and now he can't pay it back. It was a major loss for him.

In this Facebook post (translated from French), AFP photographer Yanick Folly explains that tomatoes have been left to rot in fields and on the side of the road since the border between Benin and Nigeria was closed. Benin’s farmers sold a large percentage of their produce to Nigerians.



In this Facebook post, Comlan Hugues Soussoukpé explains (in French) that, since the closure of the border between Nigeria and Benin, it has been hard for Benin’s farmers to sell their tomatoes. He calls on Benin’s government to help farmers by buying the tomatoes, a move he says was taken by the Togolese government.

In the past, a large portion of the 300,000 tons of tomatoes produced annually in Benin were sold in Nigeria. Since the borders closed, social media has been full of photos of spoiled tomatoes rotting on roadsides in Benin. Some of these photos were taken by AFP photographer Yanick Folly.