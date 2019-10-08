#Iran

Protesters in the town of Lordegan, southwestern Iran, on Oct. 5, 2019 burned a car outside the office of the town’s Friday prayer imam. They were reacting to rumours of an accidental HIV infection in a nearby village.

The violence took place in Lordegan, a town in Iran’s Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province. Residents of a nearby village, Chenar Mahmoudi, had started protesting in the town Oct. 2. According to local media reports, they claimed that 300 people in the village had been infected by a nurse using a single needle contaminated with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.The Health Ministry said a nurse had conducted a diabetes-screening program during the summer in the village. It said the nurse administering the blood tests committed no errors, and used disposable test kits, not needles. Health Minister Saeed Namaki said Oct. 3: “There is no connection between the HIV cases and our screening program. The HIV cases are result of intravenous drug use and unprotected sex.”Local townsfolk joined the protests, and on Oct. 5 there were violent clashes at the town of the imam’s office, the governor’s building and the local office of Iran’s Health Ministry. Police reportedly fired warning shots and tear gas, and made numerous arrests. Protests were also reported in the city of Isfahan, with people calling for transparency about the cause of the HIV infections.The village of Chenar Mahmoudi, 30 km from Lordegan, has a population of 1,890 people. Citing Health Ministry records, MP Hossein Ghorbani on Oct. 2. said there were an estimated 240 drug users in the village, 20 of them intravenous addicts. The Health Ministry, which administers safe-needle programmes and tracks drug use, says it had already recorded 26 cases of HIV in the village before the summer, most of them drug users.Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raeisi on Oct. 7 told the IRNA news agency: “We have run HIV tests on 1,400 people in Chenar Mahmoudi. We found 70 confirmed cases. We estimate that a total of about 90 persons are HIV positive in the village.” Raiesi said some of the HIV infections took place as far back as 7 to 10 years ago. He did not say whether the HIV tests were conducted at the same time as the diabetes screening.