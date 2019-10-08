An Italian satirical news show stirred up controversy on Sept. 23 when it broadcast several deepfake videos showing Italian politicians doing and saying silly things. Deepfake is an AI technique used to make fake videos that look incredibly lifelike. People have been especially concerned about one of these videos, which shows an realistic simulation of former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi insulting other Italian politicians.

On Sept. 23, the Italian satirical news show Striscia la notizia (“the News Slither” in English), which is broadcast on private channel Canale 5, posted a video showing a fake Matteo Renzi. In reality, the show used deepfake technology to superimpose Renzi’s face onto the body of an actor. The result is a fake video that seems incredibly realistic.



The video was posted in full on the show’s website, but it was a shorter excerpt posted on Twitter that really got people talking.





Questa sera a #Striscia un fuorionda esclusivo!

È lui o non è lui? Certo che non è lui >> https://t.co/EHD0R8lVeG pic.twitter.com/oR0AwYNlSi Striscia la notizia (@Striscia) September 23, 2019

The deepfake video refers to Renzi's decision Sept. 17 to leave the Democratic Party and form his own party. In the parody, the supposed Renzi is seen talking when he thinks he is off air. He discusses the reaction of various politicians, including Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte; Luigi Di Maio, leader of the Five Star Movement; and Italy's president, Sergio Mattarella. We have translated an excerpt:

Hi, darling! Hello! [He makes a gesture with his hand.] You should have seen his face! You should have seen Conte’s face when I told him that I was leaving. He made this face. [He grimaces.] No! I said: "Guys! Sorry, I’m leaving!”



That guy, Conte. Conte has an idiot’s face, it’s… for the love of God! Conte… here! [He makes a rude gesture, the so-called “Italian salute” or “bras d’honneur”.]



Di Maio… here! [He makes the same rude gesture.] Him, too.



Zingaretti, Calenda and D'Alema… Here, here, here! [He makes the same gesture.]



Then, there is my dear President Mattarella… [He makes a farting noise.

Some users didn't realize it was a parody

The video is so outrageous that it is clearly a parody, but deepfake technology makes it look incredibly realistic. So when people started sharing it online, claiming that it was a real video, quite a few social media users fell for it and were outraged by what they saw as Renzi’s bad behavior.

Dubbi su #Renzi e su come è peggiorato il #Pd,soprattutto in #Calabria,non ne ho mai avuti,tant’è che me ne sono andata nel 2013 educatamente.

C’è un recente video che corrobora le mie affermazioni (https://t.co/keiEC3aQ7h)

Il @Mov5Stelle continua ad essere l’unica alternativa. Natalina Giungato (@Avv_Natalina) September 24, 2019

"I had doubts about Renzi and the way he was running the Democratic Party, especially in Calabria. That’s why I left the party in 2013. A recent video confirms my suspicions. The Five Star Movement is the only alternative."

questo e' un uomo di ...a voi renziani lascio libera opinione https://t.co/KuK490S1Ys marina ingrasisa (@marinaingrassia) September 24, 2019

"He’s a … (insult), You pro-Renzi people, I’ll let you make up your own minds.”



Ascoltando il fuori onda di @matteorenzi c'è da chiedersi: @Storace @GiorgiaMeloni @marisaLaDestra @FratellidItaIia cosa e chi tiene in vita il Governo @GiuseppeConteIT bis e a maggior ragione quanto durerà? (speriamo per il solo bene dell'Italia, poco)https://t.co/J8Y8dyfGhN Michele Cotugno (@MicheleCotugno) September 24, 2019

"Listen to Matteo Renzi… we’re wondering what and who are keeping the government alive… and how long it will last!"



It’s important to note that these tweets were not widely shared and most people on Italian social media who commented on the video noted that it was a parody. Still, the release of this video was cause for concern for some.



Journalist Massimo Gramellini, from the daily newspaper Corriere della Serra, wrote an article that was extremely critical of this video:

Not only can deepfakes destroy someone's reputation, but these sophisticated and instantaneous ways of manipulating reality reach millions of users who aren't prepared for what they are seeing. Deepfakes end up making people both skeptical and gullible at the same time. We doubt everything yet also believe in something, often something entirely far-fetched.

Show: "We like to provoke" The France 24 Observers team reached out to Striscia la notizia, who said that the video was produced as part of a competition for audio-visual professionals, without giving more details. The programme stood by their choice to make and broadcast the video: We like to provoke fans of political correctness and we do it with some success. In this case, we held a press conference in front of dozens and dozens of journalists to announce what we were going to be broadcasting and saying it was a worrying form of technology. During the program, the presenter clearly says "Of course it’s not him,” and the name of the actor who played Renzi appears in the credits. But quite a few people fell for it.



Striscia is an "educational" prorgramme which over the past 32 years has numerous times unmasked false and misleading information reported by journalists and official TV programs. No one was ever punished for these errors. That kind of impunity is the real danger.

Surprising support from Renzi himself In a surprising move, Renzi himself offered his support for Striscia and the parody. He posted a message on Instagram praising what he called “a perfect imitation” and offering his compliments to Striscia for the video.





