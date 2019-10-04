As international athletes faced off this week at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, a video claiming to show “censorship” of women’s athletics in Iran was viewed more than 3 million times on Twitter. The video shows female sprinters with their bodies covered by crude black rectangles and asterisks. But the video in question dates back to 2013, and rather than censoring women’s sporting competitions, Iranian state TV tends not to broadcast them at all.

The video has been circulating since late September, tweeted by several different users in Spanish and English.





Televisión iraní: censura en transmisión de atletismo femenino. En algunas partes del mundo es donde deberían darse las verdaderas batallas por la libertad. pic.twitter.com/cGl4HNxjSH Manuel Adorni (@madorni) October 1, 2019

Video published Oct. 1, 2019 and viewed more than 3 million times.





Iranian TV censorship of women's track and field competition pic.twitter.com/ASToWQw9vZ QT@Anon ???????????? (@QTAnon1) September 30, 2019

Video published Sept. 30, 2019 on Twitter and seen more than 400,000 times.

One French-speaking user, @tprincedelamour, tweeted the video with the hashtag #StopIslam, warning that France could see the same kind of censorship in 20 years

Voici comment sont diffusées les compétitions d'athlétisme féminin à la TV en Iran.

Certains disent que les débats sur le voile islamique, le burkini et la burqa sont inutiles...mais si nous n'y prenons garde, ce sera pareil en France dans 20 ans...#StopIslam pic.twitter.com/M7B6BZSbyO Napoléon (@tprincedelamour) October 2, 2019

Video published on Twitter Oct. 2, 2019.

While some web users were outraged that Iran should use such censorship, others urged respect for Iran and its cultural differences.





This tweet from Oct. 2, 2019 reads in Spanish: "This is what happens when you have any kind of extremism."





One of the comments reads : "Mr. Adorni, just as we don’t like it when others judge us here in Argentina, the Iranians don’t like it when people from outside give their opinions. Every country has its traditions and culture. Let’s respect them if we want to be respected too. All the best.”

A 100m final from 2013 in Paris

A close look at the video shows that it is not in fact from the World Championships under way in Doha. At 0:19 in the video, a banner reading "Mairie de Paris "(City of Paris) is visible. Also visible onscreen are the winning time of 10.91 seconds and the windspeed of -0.2 m/sec.



A search for 100m races won in Paris with those times quickly leads to a race held on July 6, 2013 in the Stade de France, north of Paris. The IAAF Diamond League event was won by Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 10.92 seconds (the winning time was adjusted shortly after the end of the race).





This video of the women’s 100m final in the IAAF Diamond League in Paris was published July 6, 2013. The race can also be seen in this video, at 1:40, from a different angle.



The Observers team was not able to trace the origin of the first 4 seconds of the edited video, which show a single athlete in the starting blocks. The shot does not in any case come from a 100m race: the starting line is staggered, for a longer race.





Screengrab from the "censored" video shared by Twitter users in September and October 2019.





A "censorship" technique created as satire

So even if the race itself dates back to 2013, did Iranian TV censor it at the time?



The idea of covering the women’s bodies with rectangles and asterisks appears to come from a satirical news show called "OnTen "that ran on the Voice of America’s Persian-language channel.



In a video posted on the show’s YouTube channel July 18, 2013 with the caption "Women and Sports "(below), OnTen’s presenters discuss censorship in sports. At 1:15, they suggest using rectangles to cover male wrestlers’ bare limbs so women in Iran can watch. Then, starting at 1:45, they show women competing in gymnastics, athletics and diving events, with increasingly absurd rectangles and asterisks obscuring their bodies. At 3:01, the host concludes: "That’s how you solve the problem of showing women’s sports on TV."





Video published July 18, 2013 on the TheONTENTV YouTube channel.

While women in Iran participate and compete in many different sports, state TV does not broadcast most women’s competitions because of restrictions on showing women’s bodies uncovered. Sports in which the body is covered, such as taekwando, are not restricted.





Article written by Chloé Lauvergnier (@clauvergnier).