What satellite images told us

This image shows data from the fire-monitoring site fires.ru superimposed on Google Earth satellite imagery of Ituri province in the DR Congo.





WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT: This article contains images and information documenting violence. We have published a minimum of the least disturbing images, blurring where necessary to obscure graphic content.Ituri province has been the scene of rivalry between two ethnic groups, the Lendu and the Hema, for years. It led to a conflict in 1998-2002 that left more than 50,000 people dead, many of them killed during massacres of civilians. The violence flared up again in the province’s Djugu area in May.On July 2, President Félix Tshisekedi promised that that the army would maintain a presence in the area “until the day when no more shots are fired”. But the violence continues and the outside world seems to show little interest in the unfolding nightmare.On Aug. 28, a local Hema community group called for the creation of an international tribunal to investigate the ongoing massacres, which they estimated had killed about 5,000 people since December 2017.Numerous residents of the province contacted the FRANCE 24 Observers team about the massacres, but few had any documentation or direct contact with eyewitnesses.But over the past few weeks, our team was able to interview 12 direct witnesses and examine photos, videos and satellite images of the massacres. The photos and videos document horrific violence: villages looted and burned, elderly people killed with arrows, women raped and killed, and young children dismembered. We are publishing only a small selection of the least violent images.By speaking to sources on the ground and digging through articles published by local media outlets, we were able to establish a list of villages where massacres reportedly took place during the summer of 2019.We then used a tool called fires.ru that analyses satellite data to detect and track large fires around the world. We cross-referenced the coordinates for the fires in the region with a list of villages where massacres had been reported. We noted that there were major fires in the cluster of villages in Tche on June 11, 12 and 13.On June 16, Congolese radio station Radio Okapi reported that a community group had uncovered scores of bodies in Tche and the surrounding villages, and that around 150 people had been killed in an attack that took place the night of June 11-12.