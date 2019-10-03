This person’s body was found by the side of a road on the outskirts of Tche on June 17, 2019.



I’ve been back to Tche four times since the attack, mainly to dig up potatoes from my fields. It’s a desolate landscape. All the homes were burned down. The shopping centre was looted and set on fire. My two small houses were reduced to ashes. Many people who I know were killed, including my brother, who was a pastor, my cousin and the children of another cousin.



Now I’m living in Drodro, like many other people from Tche who found refuge here. I’d like to return home but it’s still not safe. That said, I’m lucky to be staying at my son-in-law’s house. Most of the other people who fled Tche are living in the camp for internally displaced people [IDPs] and it can be really difficult there.



Tens of thousands of displaced people

This screengrab of a video filmed in August 2019 shows the road between the villages of Kalo and Pimbo. (Video: David Kiiza)

This photo shows the IDP camp in Drodro in June, after the arrival of tens of thousands of displaced people. The buildings in the background are used as dormitories but many people still have to sleep outside. (Photo: Bienvenu Ngadjole).



This woman fled Tche and is now living in the IDP camp in Drodro. (Photo: Bienvenu Ngadjole).



The medical teams have treated 59 victims of rape since June. “These women were raped by the men who attacked Drodro, Maze and other locations. Many of the women were attacked when they were alone, coming back from the market or the river. We treat them for STDs and help them prevent pregnancies. If they want, they can speak with a psychologist,” says Édith B., a nurse in Drodro.

Many villages in the region have been deserted by their former inhabitants, whose homes and livelihoods were destroyed during the attacks.The town of Drodro has been overwhelmed with people fleeing violence-- more than 77,000 have come since June, according to Bienvenu Ngadjole, the local representative for the charity Caritas. Most of these people now live in one IDP camp, which initially had only 50 toilets and 50 showers. Over the past few months, aid organisations including the World Food Programme, the Danish Refugee Council and medical charity Doctors Without Borders [Médecins sans frontières] have been working to improve living conditions in the camps and provide people with medical care.