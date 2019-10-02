In this video posted on Facebook on Oct. 1, 2019, women are seen marking ballots for President Ashraf Ghani, then sticking barcodes on the ballot for biometric identification.

In this video posted Sept. 29, 2019, a man is seen marking the name of President Ashraf Ghani on multiple ballots. Local media say the video was filmed in Afghanistan’s eastern Paktia province.

Dozens of videos on social media appear to show groups of people writing on ballots and putting them into ballot boxes. Some videos show one person checking a candidate’s name on multiple ballots. Others show entire groups doing the same thing – in what one commenter on Facebook called a “government-making factory”.In many of the videos, it’s unclear which candidate is the supposed beneficiary of the ballot-stuffing. In the videos where a candidate’s name is visible, it is mostly Ghani and Abdullah who appear to be the beneficiaries – if the videos are authentic.Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission announced Sept. 29 that it had received 2,275 complaints of election fraud from the various parties, and that it would investigate them.Shah Hossein Mortazavi, an adviser to President Ghani and his former deputy spokesman, told The Observers that some of the videos do indeed appear to show violations of electoral rules. “I’ve seen the videos on social media,” he said. “While some appear to be authentic and show potential infractions, we should not jump to conclusions. Why would a group of people who are breaking the law record it on video? If anything is found to be an infraction, the Commission will disqualify the suspect ballots.”But not everyone is so optimistic. Many Afghan web users, journalists and activists warn that large-scale ballot-stuffing could have an impact on the election results.