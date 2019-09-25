6.75*(1/0.76) = 8.88

Therefore we know that the pole is ~8.88m tall.

All we have to do to find an approximate date is play around with SunCalc (https://t.co/mgsB3kgzAa) and find the time/day where an 8.88m object casts a 5m shadow with a sun azimuth of 173.4°



12:06pm, Aug 20th pic.twitter.com/4WRgBXZenC