Residents of the Malian village of Krémis empty the home of a man who refused to be treated like a slave.

(Video sent by our Observer)







Photo sent to our team by our Observer.

This video was edited to protect the identity of the victim.





This photo, which was shared on WhatsApp, was edited to protect the identity of the victim.

Then they broke down the door to my home. They unbound me and told me to gather my things, so I was able to flee to Yélimané.