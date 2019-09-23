These mysterious fires have been going on for a long time in Fouta, and, in the past three weeks, they’ve reached Gonkou District. People tell us that a fire will suddenly break out in the middle of the afternoon in one home and, soon, another home is on fire as well. They have no idea what could set off these fires – they certainly haven’t seen anyone suspicious enter the village. This uncertainty has led to a kind of hysteria. Some locals make sacrifices to God, believing that it is his will. Others say that the culprits are invisible spirits and that if you talk about them too much then it could make it all worse or maybe even make them come after you.



The people living in this area are very poor and there isn’t a single water tank in the district. Very often, children are sent to draw water from a well to throw on the fire.



On Thursday, September 19, the governor of Labé went to Gonkou where he promised that investigations into these mysterious fires would be carried out.

These photos show some of the homes that caught fire in Gonkou as well as the visit by the governor and his delegation on September 19. (Photos sent to the Observers by Mamadou Bobo Bah).







The report recommends that villagers should make sure that the thatch is completely dried out before putting it onto the roof and that clothes should be properly dried and then stored in rooms with some kind of ventilation. Our team contacted Commander Mohamed Lamine Diakité, who is in charge of the fire brigade in Labé. Diakité says it is difficult for his team to fight these fires as they don’t have the means to travel to these remote villages and they don’t have a water tank "We should be going to these locations to find out what caused these fires and raise awareness about fire safety, but our unit isn’t operational,” he said.It’s hard to know when these mysterious fires began. People started taking note of them in 1978 after a fire in Hafia, a sub-prefecture of Labé.Since then, the authorities have recorded nearly 5,000 fires with roughly 27,000 residents affected . In the past 10 years, several studies into the cause of these fires have been carried out, but none have come to a conclusion.In January 2015, after a new series of mysterious fires, two French firefighters came to investigate what was going on at the request of the Guinean president . For three weeks, they studied the sites where these fires had taken place and analysed the materials present in the homes that had caught on fire.In an 88-page report including photos, graphics, diagrams and chemical analysis, the two French researchers eliminated the supernatural as the cause of these fires. Instead, the results of their observations on the ground and subsequent analysis carried out in a lab at the University of Poitiers pointed to two factors: that the fires were the result of combustion within the huts’ thatch roofs and the spontaneous combustion of a certain material used in traditional clothing.The report stated that if the villagers covered their roofs with straw that was still moist, then it would ferment. This reaction would release heat, which could cause the thatch roof to ignite.The second cause, according to the French experts, was a kind of varnish used on traditional costumes. This layer contains what they referred to as flammable dust particles, which were especially liable to combust if the clothes were moist and tightly packed into suitcases.The report recommends that villagers should make sure that the thatch is completely dried out before putting it onto the roof and that clothes should be properly dried and then stored in rooms with some kind of ventilation.

Quite a few young people from Gonkou have taken to social media to post about these mysterious fires and the distress and fear that they are causing their relatives. Mamadou Bobo Bah, who is the president of a Gonkou youth group in Conakry, has been posting about the fires with the hopes that someone in government will take notice and be forced to act.