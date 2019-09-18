Urban farms have sprung up across the city of Baltimore, Maryland over the last decade, and a couple date back more than 20 years. They provide opportunities for communities to come together, and cheap, healthy food in a city where the homicide rate is 10 times the national average, and where more than one in five people live in poverty.



The Farm Alliance of Baltimore, an organisation of urban farms in the city, brings together some 20 vegetable patches, flower gardens and bee farms, and helps connect their produce to local residents and businesses.



Comparing photos of the farms as they began to develop with how they look now, you feel a sense of rejuvenation.





Hidden Harvest Farm in 2012 (left) and in 2014 (right).

Boone Street Farm in 2014 (left) and in 2016 (right).

Park Heights Urban Garden in 2017 (left) and in 2019 (right). All photos from the farms’ respective Facebook pages.