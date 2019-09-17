Short news video service Pear Video shared footage of the ‘#ThreeGorgesWaterMonster’ on Friday Sept. 13 2019.

Curiosity and scepticism

Another twist in the tale

Photo taken by ferry authorities on Monday Sept. 16 2019, as reported by Pengpai News on Tuesday Sept. 17 2019.



On Tuesday, news website Pengpai News reported that local ferry authorities had spotted an object resembling the so-called ‘dragon’ draped along some rocks, which had become exposed as the river’s water level subsided.



On Tuesday Sept. 17 2019, news website The Paper shared footage of local authorities salvaging a long piece of discarded rubber.



They then went to investigate, and discovered a long stretch of deflated rubber tubing, which they presumed had come from a shipyard upstream.

Here (and there) be dragons