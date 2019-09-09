A pharmacist in Cameroon went undercover, posing as a customer and using a hidden camera to film medicine being sold illegally -- a dangerous trade that he says is rampant in the country.

The footage filmed using a hidden camera shows several Cameroonian traders, who seem happy to sell medicine at cut-rate prices to customers without asking for a prescription.

This underground industry is completely unregulated, with no oversight as to the provenance or conservation of the medicine, and whether or not the vendors have any medical training or knowledge about the products. This kind of industry poses a serious public health risk -- and it’s widespread. An estimated 1 in 10 medical products in low- and middle-income countries is substandard or falsified, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Landry Kouam, a pharmacist in Baham and a member of the Collectif des pharmaciens du Cameroun, a nationwide organisation of pharmacists, recently decided to document this widespread problem himself. He bought a tiny camera, which he fitted onto a button of his shirt. Then posing as a customer, he went and tried to buy medicine without a prescription in shops in several different cities around Cameroon.