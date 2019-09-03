French theme park Nigloland is at the centre of a storm of online fury over a "racist" animatronics display in one of its rides.



In the 'Africa Cruise' ride at the park in Dolancourt in northeastern France, visitors sit on a boat for a safari-style experience, going past different attractions. In one display along the river, two characters are stuck up a tree, trying to escape the robotic rhinoceros underneath them. The white man is wearing a pith helmet, while the black man is wearing a fez and carrying a bunch of bananas in one hand. The spectacle also comes with audio effects: the white man is saying, "Stop talking Bounama, and help me climb onto this branch before my trousers start looking like a sieve!" The black character has an exaggerated, stereotypically 'African' accent when he speaks, and calls the white character 'boss' several times.



A visitor to the park filmed the ride and posted it on Twitter, writing indignantly, "I went to Nigloland and I saw this. I want to know if you find this normal??"

J’suis allé a Nigloland et j’ai vu ca. J’voulais savoir si vous trouviez ca normal?? pic.twitter.com/qnvK5McDcG Jo"taro" (@Astrotoujours) August 27, 2019

Nigloland beseiged with indignant messages

The tweet quickly gained traction, with many people commenting that the scene was racist. Lots of commenters called on Nigloland to explain itself.





"@Nigloland, Hello, could you enlighten us as to the point of this kind of caricature that strangely resembles colonial – and obviously racist – images?"





"So basically they've put a black man up a tree with bananas in his hand; pretty sure that's a reference to monkeys if I'm not wrong".





"Shocking that this can still exist. Boycott this park and its colonialist kicks from another era. And it's only now that this comes out, better late than never."