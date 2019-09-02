Two Rohingya Muslims living as refugees in Bangladesh recently managed to return to Tula Toli, their former village in Rakhine state, in western Burma. Two years ago, the Burmese army massacred hundreds of people there and burned the village to the ground. The refugees filmed the ruins of their village, capturing rare images of Rakhine state, which the Burma government has tried to cut off from the rest of the world.

The Burmese authorities, who are majority Buddhist, have been persecuting the Rohingya Muslim minority for decades. In 2017, a spike in repression and violence forced 741,000 Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh.

Since 2018, the United Nations has used the term “genocide” to describe the violence perpetrated by Burma's military, who they say is responsible for the slaughter of at least 10,000 Rohingyas in 2017. A 2018 report by the independent international fact-finding mission on Myanmar found evidence for “widespread, systematic, deliberate and targeted destruction, mainly by fire, of Rohingya-populated areas”.

On August 30, 2017, one of the most deadly massacres carried out during this period took place in Tula Toli, a village in the northern part of Rakhine state that was home to about 4,300 people. From survivors’ accounts, the NGO Human Rights Watch estimates that several hundred villagers were killed. Most of those interviewed said that they were the only survivors in their families. Before the massacre began, Myanmar soldiers surrounded the village and then separated the men, women and children, which suggests the massacre was planned in advance.



Myanmar soldiers methodically burned down all of the homes in Tula Toli. Satellite photos taken before and after the massacre confirm this series of events.

The satellite image on the left shows the northern part of Tula Toli on May 23, 2017, before the attack. The image on the right was taken on October 25, 2017, two months after the massacre.