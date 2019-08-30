People living in Sinthiou Garba, a village in northeastern Senegal, lost a critical bridge during a flood. However, someone came up with a rather unusual, and dangerous, solution to the crisis -- a crane. Videos have been circulating of the crane in use widely on social media, sparking a debate on the regions serious infrastructure problems.

On August 15, a temporary bridge near Sinthiou Garba was washed away when the river broke it's banks during the rainy season. The temporary bridge had been set up while the main bridge, part of Route National 2 [national highway], was under construction.

The villagers were facing a major crisis, as many needed to cross the river to access healthcare, grocery shops and the cemetery. So -- in desperation -- a crane was used to get people to the other side. People would crowd onto a small unsafe platform, which would then be hoisted across the river. People were ferried back and forth like this all day on August 16, before the authorities finally stepped in.

A local man filmed this video. Aboubakar N. shared it with the France 24 Observers team.

Quite a few social media users expressed shock after watching these videos.



"Incredible but true! […] A miracle of the PSE [Editor’s Note: An acronym for the government’s development program, Plan Sénégal émergent], we no longer transport ill people using a cart but on makeshift stretchers carried by a crane,” tweeted Thierno Alassane Sall, an opposition figure who formerly served as Minister of Energy.