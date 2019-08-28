I think the people who made these videos wanted to show the whole world that we Uighurs are just ordinary people. Any human being should be able to identify with the emotion in these videos. Their message is strong and simple-- “We love our families. Please don’t hurt them.”

This isn’t a question of politics. These are families who were ripped apart by the Chinese regime. The more people who care about the fate of these families, the more pressure the authorities will face.

I cried when I saw these videos for the first time. These people are incredibly brave because they know the risks they are taking. I’m afraid that the people in these videos might be arrested, especially with the facial recognition technology that China is already using to monitor the Uighur population.