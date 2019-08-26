Emine Bulut was killed by her ex-husband Fedai Baran in broad daylight in a café in Kırıkkale, a town in Turkey’s Central Anatolia region. People across Turkey have reacted with shock and horror to a video of the fatally injured Bulut that has been circulating online. Now, many are using the hashtag #EmineBulut to call for urgent action to tackle the issue of femicide and violence against women in Turkey, a country where more than 220 women have already been murdered this year.

The video of Emine Bulut starts just moments after her ex-husband Fedai Baran stabbed her and fled the café in a taxi. The video shows Bulut and her 10-year-old daughter, who witnessed the murder.

Bulut’s shirt is soaked in blood.

"I don’t want to die! I don’t want to die!”, she repeats.

"Mama, please, don’t die", cries her daughter.

Bulut later succumbed to her wounds in hospital.

Baran was later taken into custody in the Bahsili district and placed into pre-trial detention by a judge. During his initial court hearing, Baran said that he had stabbed Bulut after an argument.

"We were talking about our daughter’s custody and she insulted me, so I stabbed her with a knife that I had brought,” he told the court.

The prosecution has called for a life sentence.

In the wake of Bulut’s death, social media in Turkey has been buzzing with conversations about the country’s high rate of violence against women. Close to a million tweets using the hashtag #Emilie Bulut have been posted. Bulut’s last words also sparked another hashtag, #Ölmekistemiyoruz, which means "we don’t want to die".





Kutsal olan aile değil,insan yaşamıdır!Engellemeniz gereken boşanmalar değil kadın cinayetleridir!Erkek terörüne de erkek terörü denir,bunu tartışmaya açamayacak kadar çok kayıp verdik!O küçücük kızın gözyaşlarında boğulun..Durdurun bu cinayetleri artık! #EmineBulut Hazal Kaya (@HazalKaya110) August 23, 2019

Turkish actress Hazal Kaya tweeted: "It’s not family that’s sacred, it’s human life! It’s not divorce that we should be working to prevent but femicides! And if it is a case of male terror then we need to call it male terror. We’ve lost too many women to keep on debating. I’m devastated by the tears of this little girl. Stop femicide, now!”