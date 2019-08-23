Today (19-8-2019, Monday) in Manokwari, angry Papuans protest against The Papuan Student Dormitory Incident in Surabaya on 16 Aug. They throw stones and even set fire at the city council building which is next to Hotel Mangga. pic.twitter.com/CFIeDAXBGF Mientje Torey (@MientjeTorey) August 19, 2019

Torey filmed this video from her hotel in Manokwari on August 19, 2019.

Around 8am, about 20 or 30 protesters started setting fire to the barricades in the streets and throwing rocks at the local parliament building. Pretty soon, the building was on fire. I left soon after because the situation was extremely tense. I was terrified that the fire would reach my hotel, which adjoins the parliament building.

Kantor DPRD Manokwari dibakar ???? pic.twitter.com/gC3jVxUwBN Pembasmi Serangga (@Krish_Yatna) August 19, 2019

This video also shows smoke and flames engulfing the local parliament building in Manokwari on Monday, August 19, 2019.



When I returned to the hotel later that day, one of my employees said that protesters had come into our lobby and broken into our till in an attempt to steal money. The parliament building, next door, was completely gutted by fire. The next morning, I saw employees carting away the rubble.

South Sorong, West Papua pic.twitter.com/70W78JQ3b9 Veronica Koman (@VeronicaKoman) August 20, 2019

This video, filmed during protests in Sorong on August 19, shows police officers fleeing protestors. The demonstrators are hurling heavy objects at the officers and strike several of them.

Fakfak dikenal selama ini sangat aman di seluruh Papua dg folosofi ‘satu tungku tiga batu’ sebagai penguat toleransi di Fakfak sekarang memanas.

Tolong bapa presiden @jokowi segera ambil tindakan tegas agar situasi di Papua/Papua Barat kembali kondusif ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OQwMZEIfEh Ingenue (@nextgirl81) August 21, 2019

The Tumburuni market in Fakfak went up in flames on August 21.



The video that sparked it all

This video shows uniformed soldiers and members of a civilian militia in front of a dormitory for Papuan students on Kalasan Street in Surabaya on Saturday, August 17, 2019. They repeatedly use the insult “monyet”, which means “monkey”.