Photos of many sacks of rice stacked in warehouses in far northern Cameroon were posted on Facebook in early August. According to the group that posted the images-- which works for food sovereignty-- this rice was produced in Cameroon but has never been sold, even though the country imports large quantities of rice every year. The group called it a "scandalous" situation, considering the struggles faced by local rice producers.



These photos were taken on August 2 and 3, then posted online on August 5 by Bernard Njonga, the president of a group that works for food sovereignty and other topics, called ACDIC, or the Citizen Association for the Defense of Collective Interests (in French, Association citoyenne de Défense des Intérêts collectifs).



The photos and videos, which have garnered tens of thousands of views, were taken in Yagoua and Maga, where most of Cameroon’s rice is grown. They show locally produced rice stocked in warehouses belonging to a public organisation that supports local rice growers called the Society for the Expansion and Modernisation of Rice-growing in Yagoua (known as SEMRY, the acronym for the French Société d’Expansion et de Modernisation de la Riziculture de Yagoua).

"The SEMRY shops are full of unhusked rice in YAGOUA and Maga (about 160,000 tons). Some of the stock dates back to 2015", reads the post. "We import and import rice more and more. More than 800,000 tons in 2017 for a total of more than 150 billion FCFA."



According to ACDIC president Njonga, who wrote the post, this situation came about because it is more profitable for shopkeepers to buy foreign rice than local rice.





Facebook post by Bernard Njonga (translated from French): "CAMEROONIAN RICE. 'THE SCANDAL OF THE CENTURY IN YAGOUA & MAGA' STOP!" These photos were taken in Maga and Yagoua, in far northern Cameroon.