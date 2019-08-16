Baldé Mamadou Bhoye is the founder and executive director of ACOREC. He says he launched the challenge to raise awareness about Conakry’s “green lungs", which are threatened by the capital's rapid urbanisation.

This Facebook post from ACOREC (in French) begins with an inspirational quote: “Being generous is an indispensable quality for attracting happiness", before going on to applaud lawyer Mohamed Traoré for planting a tree and showing his support for the NGO.

We launched the “one birthday, one tree” initiative last year in October 2018. Birthday celebrations are a big deal for young people in Conakry, so we wanted to harness that energy and get people to do something good for the environment and good for the community.

This group of young people decided to celebrate the first year of their organisation, the CJEPEG, which promotes education in Guinea, by planting four trees in the Kakimbo Forest. (Facebook post by ACOREC)

We invite participants to come plant a tree at our site in the Kakimbo Forest in Conakry. Our NGO has forged a partnership with a local nursery cooperative so they sell the seedlings to our participants, give them planting advice and then manage the upkeep of the trees. Everyone gets to choose their own tree.

In Conakry, prices range from 20,000 Guinean francs (€1.95) for a forest tree seedling to 25,000 (€2.43) for a fruit tree.

'Important community figures and businesses have both taken up our challenge'

We are hoping that this initiative will restore the Kakimbo Forest, because it's a public park that has been damaged in recent years. In the 1970s, this forest covered around 83 hectares (200 acres) but now, after years of urbanisation and unregulated building, the forest measures around 20 hectares (50 acres). A sand quarry was also set up within the forest, but it is no longer in operation. It is all the more devastating because this forest is like a lung for the city as well as being a designated reserve.

In this post, ACOREC celebrates the tree that Mamoudou Montesquieu Diakite planted for his birthday.

Important community figures and businesses have both taken us up on our challenge. We organised an event with BICIGUI Bank [Editor’s note: The Guinean branch of the French bank BNP Paribas]. Since last October we have had nearly 700 participants.

During the Labé Arts and Laughter Festival last April, we launched a mini campaign called “one festival-goer, one tree” and managed to plant 200 trees. We also organised group planting sessions.





In this post, ACOREC talks about its work to raise awareness about global warming at the Arts and Laughter Festival in Labé with its mini campaign “one festival-goer, one tree”. The NGO hoped to have around 30,000 students visit its special caravan at the festival. Members of the NGO also paid a visit to a local high school and junior high.

In total, our NGO has managed to plant 1,460 trees in Conakry and beyond. Our group of about 20 volunteers also organise sessions in local schools to teach kids about the dangers of global warming. In the future, we are hoping to get the support of authorities, especially city officials, to help us and provide us with other sites to reforest!