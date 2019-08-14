“I decided to take this video back to Delhi to share it with my friends”



On the night of Saturday [August 10] I could hear loud slogans and boys screaming in the distance. It was not too far away from home. I heard tear gas shells being fired and shots. This went on for a long time and it was scary. I feared the worst.

A video provided to the Observers by a student from Kashmir shows the largely empty streets during the lockdown.



I could not sleep that night. The next morning I took the car for a quick drive around the neighborhood. I saw burnt tyres, the road littered with stones and even a pool of blood on the side of the main road.



I decided to take this video back [to Delhi, during a return to studies on August 12], to share it with my friends. I am sure there are more videos circulating. But the situation in Kashmir is not normal at all.



For six days almost all residents of Pampore were shuttered inside. It was impossible to get curfew passes. We had no idea what was happening in Srinagar and in the [Kashmir] Valley after the clampdown the night of August 4. Some of us were not allowed to visit the mosque to pray.

“Kashmiri voices are missing. They are all missing our identity”

We are well connected in all of the groups and the WhatsApp and so if anything comes it comes very quickly to us. I am very careful, though: there are old videos which are showing up on different pages and different forums.



Absolutely Kashmiri voices are missing. They are all missing our identity. There is nothing in Indian and Pakistani media: that’s the way it is. It’s totally missing from any major platform. And social media, that’s the only way that we have.