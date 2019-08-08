A video that has been widely shared on social media since it was first posted on Sunday, August 4, shows a group of Ivorian migrants who say that they were abandoned by the Tunisian authorities in a desert military zone not far from the Libyan border. Our Observer recorded phone conversations with the group, before their phones died. Worryingly, there has been no news from the 36 children, women, and men since Monday.



This video was recorded on August 4 and shows a group of Africans, one of whom films their experience and explains:

"[…] We were getting ready to celebrate Independence Day for our country, the Ivory Coast. [A group of Tunisians] came, they took us [areested] and they sent us to the desert. They brought us to the border. They know that Libya is a dangerous country.

Next, the video turns to two women, who explain to the camera the terrible situation that they find themselves in. Both are travelling with children and one of them is pregnant.

"We don’t have anything to eat […] Our children don’t have water to drink. Have pity on us.”







The video was shared on the Facebook page of the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES), an NGO that raises awareness about issues around migration in Tunisia.



According to the UN migration agency the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the group was made up of 36 people of Ivorian nationality, including 11 women (one of whom was pregnant) and four children. IOM criticised Tunisian officials for having failed to follow the procedure for arresting undocumented migrants:

The IOM says if the officials had followed proper procedure, they would have referred the migrants to the Tunisian Red Cross, which is supported by the IOM. Staff there would have assessed their needs and provided any medical and humanitarian attention necessary. Migrants seeking protection under international law should have been referred to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).