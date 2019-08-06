Ines K is a 26-year-old Hong Kong designer who has been a regular participant in the protests.



Recently, I’ve been seeing protestors using lasers often, especially at night. They point them at the police officers to show other protesters where the security forces are located. They also use them to signal when the police look like they are going to launch an offensive or take a picture of the protestors, for example. The main idea is just to make life difficult for the police.

Photos of the green laser pointers used by protestors at an unauthorised protest in the Yuen Long district on July 27. This photo was shared on Twitter.



Some protesters also try to interfere with the sensors on police cameras so that they can’t take pictures of demonstrators’ faces footage that police use to later identify and arrest protest participants.

This Twitter account is run by Hong Kong protesters.



I think that the protesters have been using this technique more and more as the movement has grown. I’ve also noticed that more protestors bring masks to cover their faces during demonstrations. And there is a lot of discussion about this in online forums.



This series of photos, shared in a discussion group on the encrypted messenger app Telegram, demonstrates how to turn a t-shirt into a balaclava.



There is actually an online shop geared towards Hong Kong protesters where they sell a selection of items to help a person to mask their identify including masks and hoods. For the time being, however, they haven’t yet stocked laser pointers.

An effective technique for rendering a camera useless

These two photos come from an experiment conducted to determine how effectively laser pointers could temporarily disable camera sensors. (Photo: Michael Naimark, 2002)



In a detailed blog post published back in 2002, Michael Naimark, an Silicon Valley artist and technologist, explained how even a cheap, low-intensity laser pointer placed several dozen metres from a camera could ruin the shot.



A laser can also be used to ruin a camera’s sensors, a fact that the Hong Kong protesters seem well aware of, as shown in the message below, posted on a forum called LIHKG.

"I heard that camera sensors can be easily damaged if a laser beam targets them directly. Brothers who have green lasers, try to target the person [the police officer] who is holding the camera," wrote one user on LIHKG on July 28.



Is Hong Kong building its own Chinese-style surveillance state?



On social media, many claim that lasers can also be used to disrupt the facial recognition technology used by the police. This form of advanced video analysis is used to identify people even in a large group and to keep them under surveillance.

Hong Kong protestors shooting lasers to thwart Chinese facial recognition technology. Wow. (ht @alessabocchi) pic.twitter.com/TbCeltH7Sk ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 1, 2019

American political scientist Iam Bremmer posted about how Hong Kong protesters were using lasers to thwart Chinese facial recognition technology.



Facial recognition technology is widely used in China, where the state keeps millions of people under surveillance through a network of surveillance cameras and assigns them a 'social credit' score based on their behaviour.

